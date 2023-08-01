Michael Thomas: I’m trending in the right direction, taking it one day at a time

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was cleared for full participation in practice out of the gate in training camp and he hasn’t had any setbacks over the first week of work.

Thomas has missed 40 of the team’s last 50 regular season games due to ankle and toe injuries and said that he’s “really missed being able to come out there and perfect my craft” while dealing with those ailments. He said there are “a lot of nuances that go into” creating the player he wants to be and that he’s progressing toward putting all of those things together.

“I feel like I’m trending in the right direction,” Thomas said, via the team’s website. “Taking every day one day at a time, trying to execute at a high level, come out here and make plays and move the chains for the offense, take great coaching, correct my mistakes in the meeting room and just come out here and add value.”

If Thomas makes it through the summer without any medical issues, the question will become whether he can through an entire season while returning to the form that made him a star in his pre-injury years with the Saints.