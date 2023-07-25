Saints expect Michael Thomas to fully participate in practice

There was optimism all spring about wide receiver Michael Thomas being ready to go for Saints training camp and nothing changed during the team’s pre-camp break.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said at a Tuesday press conference that Thomas is ready to do everything when the team hits the practice field on Wednesday.

“Our expectation is that Mike will be a full participant,” Allen said. “I think, if I’m not mistaken, that’s what Mike said he was going to do when he left out of here in the spring. Generally when Mike sets his mind to something, he gets it done.”

Thomas missed nine games in 2020 and the entire 2021 season with ankle injuries before returning to play three games last year. A toe injury knocked him out for the rest of the season and the Saints are hoping that Thomas’ injury luck has finally improved.