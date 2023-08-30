Michael Thomas: My body rejected hardware in ankle, toe surgeries

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is as healthy as he’s been in years and on track to be on the field for the start of the regular season after playing in just 10 games over the last three seasons.

Ankle and toe surgeries were part of the reason for his absence. In both cases, hardware was inserted to help Thomas’ healing process but it did not wind up having the desired effect.

Thomas said that the recovery from both surgeries was complicated by his body’s resistance to the outside hardware.

""Your body responds and healing responds to it. Whatever, I guess is, the 1%? I guess I’m in that category. . . . I don’t want to use this as an excuse,” Thomas said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “But also, when you get surgeries and they put hardware in, sometimes your body rejects the hardware.”

Now that the wideout is healthy again, New Orleans will be hoping that any surgical issues will be part of Thomas’ past rather than his future.