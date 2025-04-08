Michigan CB Will Johnson will follow his Pro Day workout with a visit to the Raiders

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is healthy enough to work out for NFL teams.

Johnson, who did not work out at Michigan’s Pro Day with a hamstring injury, will work out for NFL teams on Monday in Ann Arbor, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. After that he will head to Las Vegas for a visit with the Raiders.

Injuries were a concern NFL teams had about Johnson even before his hamstring injury. He missed most of last season first with a shoulder injury and then with a toe injury. Although injuries limited him during the 2024 season, Johnson was one of Michigan’s best players in 2023, when they won the national championship, and was named defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is expected to go ahead of Johnson, but Johnson is the betting favorite to be the first pure cornerback selected in the 2025 NFL draft.