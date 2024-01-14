Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy declares for NFL draft

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was greeted to chants of “one more year!” during the team’s national championship celebration Saturday. On Sunday, McCarthy announced he is skipping his senior year to enter the NFL draft.

“After three incredible years at the University of Michigan, I have decided to enter the 2024 NFL draft,” McCarthy wrote on social media. “I have talked to many in and out of football, including my family, coach [Jim] Harbaugh, and many whose opinions I greatly admire and respect. This decision was not easy, and how could it be. I love my teammates. I love my coaches, and I love it here in Ann Arbor.”

McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2023. He completed 72.3 percent of his passes and finished ninth in passer rating at 167.4.

In his three-year career, McCarthy completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Now, the Wolverines wait to see if they will keep Harbaugh or lose him to the NFL, too.