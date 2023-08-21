Michigan self-imposes a three-game suspension on Jim Harbaugh

The NCAA and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had a deal on a four-game suspension, until they didn’t. In the absence of an agreement, Michigan has decided to impose a punishment on its own.

The school will suspend Harbaugh for three games to start the season. The punishment flows from allegations that Harbaugh was not truthful with the NCAA during an investigation.

He’ll be able to coach during the week, but he’ll miss games against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green. He’ll be back for the game against Rutgers, Michigan’s Big 10 opener.

Michigan’s decision to act on it own could lessen the eventual punishment imposed against the school. It comes at a time when Harbaugh potentially could have avoided any scrutiny, if he’d left for the NFL after the 2023 season.

Harbaugh, 59, has insisted he did nothing wrong, but he was willing to take the four-game suspension. The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions rejected the deal that the NCAA had negotiated.

In early 2022, Harbaugh interviewed for the Vikings’ job. He interviewed for the Broncos’ job earlier this year. It’s believed he’d like to get the Chargers’ job, along with plenty of other coaches who would like to coach a team with a franchise quarterback in place.