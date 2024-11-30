Michigan stuns Ohio State, and then a chaotic scene breaks out on the field

One of college football’s best rivalries saw one of its biggest upsets today. And then things got even crazier after the game.

Unranked Michigan went to Columbus and beat No. 2 Ohio State, a stunning result given that Ohio State was a three-touchdown favorite. But the game itself won’t be what everyone is talking about afterward.

A chaotic scene broke out immediately after the game, with a Michigan player trying to plant his team’s flag on the Ohio State logo at midfield, an Ohio State player ripping the flag off its pole and throwing it down, and dozens of players from both teams pushing and shoving on the field while coaches, police and security tried to get control of the situation.

Police or security appeared to use pepper spray to try to get the players off the field, and two Michigan players were seen rubbing their eyes in obvious pain.

It was an ugly scene that should never have happened, and there will certainly be consequences for both teams, after a memorable game became even more memorable for the wrong reasons.