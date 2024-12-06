 Skip navigation
Cardinals 'desperately' need to win vs. Seahawks
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
Inside Cowboys' chances of reaching the playoffs
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Tristan Wirfs taking part in open portion of Bucs practice

  
Published December 6, 2024 11:35 AM

The Buccaneers got three key offensive players back on the practice field on Friday.

Reporters at the open portion of practice sent word that wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring, calf), running back Bucky Irving (hip, back), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (foot, knee) were all working. It is the first practice participation of the week for all three players.

Evans missed time with the hamstring issue earlier this year, but he’s been back for the last two games. Wirfs missed Week 12, but played last week. Irving has not missed a game this season.

Word on how much they participated in the practice will come when the injury report is released later on Friday. It will also include injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.