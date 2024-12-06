Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Tristan Wirfs taking part in open portion of Bucs practice

The Buccaneers got three key offensive players back on the practice field on Friday.

Reporters at the open portion of practice sent word that wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring, calf), running back Bucky Irving (hip, back), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (foot, knee) were all working. It is the first practice participation of the week for all three players.

Evans missed time with the hamstring issue earlier this year, but he’s been back for the last two games. Wirfs missed Week 12, but played last week. Irving has not missed a game this season.

Word on how much they participated in the practice will come when the injury report is released later on Friday. It will also include injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.