Mike Evans doesn’t practice after tweaking his leg

The Buccaneers were missing a key part of their offense at Thursday’s practice.

Wide receiver Mike Evans did not take part in the team’s first on-field work ahead of Monday night’s game against the Ravens. Head coach Todd Bowles said at his press conference that Evans “tweaked” his leg during last Sunday’s win over the Saints.

Evans was on the injury report with knee and calf issues in Week Five. He did not practice on Wednesday, but returned to work on Thursday and Friday before catching five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss to the Falcons.

Bowles said that Evans’s condition has improved since the game and a similar schedule to the one he followed a couple of weeks ago would point to him being in the lineup on Monday.