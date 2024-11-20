 Skip navigation
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
Nix 'surgically explosive' for Broncos as of late
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Mike Evans has limited practice in his return

  
Published November 20, 2024 05:12 PM

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans returned to practice Wednesday, getting limited work. The team is hopeful he can get back on the field this week after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay has gone 0-3 without Evans.

“From what I can see, [he’s] good, and just talking to him, he seems really positive about it,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday, via Scott Smith of the team website. “You guys know: Mike’s a pro. He’s going to do everything he can to get back out there with us and fight for this team as we take it one game at a time.”

Evans’ NFL-record 10 consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards to open a career is in serious jeopardy. He has only 26 receptions for 336 yards and six touchdowns with seven games remaining.

Nose tackle Greg Gaines (foot), cornerback Troy Hill (toe) and quarterback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Safety Tykee Smith (knee) and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee/foot) were limited.