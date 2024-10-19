Mike Evans off injury report, Vita Vea added as questionable

Earlier on Saturday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that receiver Mike Evans would be a game-time decision for Monday night’s matchup with the Ravens.

The team then changed its mind.

On their final injury report, the Buccaneers did not give Evans a game status, meaning he is set to play in Week 7.

Evans (hamstring) was a non-participant on Thursday and Friday before he was limited on Saturday.

But the Bucs added Vita Vea (hamstring) to the injury report and he is questionable. He did not participate on Saturday.

Receiver Trey Palmer (concussion) and running back Rachaad White (foot) are also questionable. Returning from injured reserve, defensive lineman Earnest Brown (ribs) is also questionable. He’ll need to be placed on the 53-man roster to play.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring), tight end Payne Durham (calf), and receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) are out. Returning from IR, receiver Rakim Jarrett (knee) is also out.