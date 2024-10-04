 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Mike Evans scores 98th career receiving touchdown, 12th vs. Falcons

  
Published October 3, 2024 08:44 PM

Receiver Mike Evans scored his 98th career receiving touchdown on the Buccaneers’ first drive Thursday night. Perhaps none has been easier.

The Falcons appeared confused defensively, with cornerback A.J. Terrell losing Evans in coverage.

Baker Mayfield found Evans wide open for a 2-yard score to tie the Falcons 7-7. It was Evans’ 12th touchdown against the Falcons, which ties Terrell Owens for the second-most receiving touchdowns ever against Atlanta.

Evans has three receptions for 26 yards, surpassing Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the 30th-most receiving yards in NFL history. Irvin had 11,904 for the Cowboys.

Evans surpassed former fullback Mike Alstott for the ninth-most games played for the franchise with 159.

The Bucs list receiver Kameron Johnson as questionable to return with a right ankle injury. It’s the same ankle that kept him out Week 3.