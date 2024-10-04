Mike Evans scores 98th career receiving touchdown, 12th vs. Falcons

Receiver Mike Evans scored his 98th career receiving touchdown on the Buccaneers’ first drive Thursday night. Perhaps none has been easier.

The Falcons appeared confused defensively, with cornerback A.J. Terrell losing Evans in coverage.

Baker Mayfield found Evans wide open for a 2-yard score to tie the Falcons 7-7. It was Evans’ 12th touchdown against the Falcons, which ties Terrell Owens for the second-most receiving touchdowns ever against Atlanta.

Evans has three receptions for 26 yards, surpassing Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the 30th-most receiving yards in NFL history. Irvin had 11,904 for the Cowboys.

Evans surpassed former fullback Mike Alstott for the ninth-most games played for the franchise with 159.

The Bucs list receiver Kameron Johnson as questionable to return with a right ankle injury. It’s the same ankle that kept him out Week 3.