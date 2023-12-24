Mike Evans scores twice; Buccaneers up 20-0 at halftime

It’s been all Buccaneers through 30 minutes of play in Tampa on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield has thrown two touchdowns to wide receiver Mike Evans, Trevor Lawrence has thrown a pair of interceptions and the Bucs are up 20-0 on the Jags at halftime.

Evans made a spectacular catch of a 22-yard bullet from Mayfield with 45 seconds left to play in the half to stretch Tampa’s lead to 20 points and the veteran wideout has six catches for 76 yards already. He is also up to 13 touchdown catches on the season, which leaves him one away from tying his career high and he might get there before the day is out if the Jags don’t get their act together.

Lawrence cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, but his first half work may have some wondering if he’s 100 percent. He is 10-of-13 for 103 yards outside the interceptions, but those interceptions and the two sacks he’s taken have done a lot to get the Bucs to halftime with such a big lead. Bucs safety Antoine Winfield has continued his excellent season with one interception and one sack, and the Bucs defense will be able to tee off on Lawrence now that the Jaguars have to try to mount such a big comeback.