Mike Evans: This might be the best receiving room I’ve been in

The Buccaneers added a pair of rookies to their receiving corps in the draft and the elder statesman of the group likes what they bring to the table.

Mike Evans is heading into his 12th season in Tampa, so he’s played with a number of different wideouts over the course of his career. On Thursday, he was asked at a press conference about how first-round pick Emeka Egbuka and seventh-rounder Tez Johnson are fitting into this year’s crew.

Evans’s answer should be a pleasant one to Bucs fans.

“This might be the best receiving room I’ve been a part of,” Evans said. “I say that every year, but we always get great players to come in, so that’s been very fortunate for me in my career to be around a lot of great young players. They’ve added to the room tremendously. They’re already very polished. Emeka’s really strong hands, super smart, Tez is speed, quickness.”

Evans said that Egbuka “looks like a running back” while moving with the ball, but added that he catches like his longtime teammate Chris Godwin. Godwin remains on hand, but having two players with that ability should be a plus for the Bucs offense as this year plays out.

