Mike Gesicki griddies on to Cincinnati

Tight end Mike Gesicki’s “griddy” dance is so bad that it’s good. He’s taking the show to Ohio.

Via multiple reports, Gesicki has signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. Via ESPN.com, the deal is worth up to $3.25 million.

He spent 2023 in New England. Before that, Gesicki played five years in Miami — four under his rookie deal and one with the franchise tag.

Gesicki had only 29 catches for 244 cards and two touchdowns in 2023. His career highs in catches and yards came in 2021, with 73 and 780, respectively.

Last year, the Bengals signed Irv Smith, Jr. to a one-year deal to become the starting tight end. Injuries limited him to 12 games in 2023.