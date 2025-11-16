Mike Green is active for the Ravens, Maliek Collins is active for the Browns

The Ravens and Browns each listed a defensive player as questionable on Friday and both of those players will be on the field on Sunday afternoon.

Ravens edge rusher Mike Green missed practice on Friday with an ankle injury, but he is good to go as the team tries for their fourth straight win. Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins was added to the injury report on Friday due to an oblique injury and he’s also going to play.

Running back Raheim Sanders, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, guard Zak Zinter, tackle Cornelius Lucas, wide receiver Jamari Thrash, defensive end Alex Wright, and defensive tackle Sam Kamara are inactive for the Browns.

The Ravens put wide receiver Rashod Bateman, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, running back Justice Hill, quarterback Cooper Rush, tackle Joe Noteboom, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, and offensive lineman Emory Jones on their inactive list.