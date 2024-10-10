Mike Hilton admits the Bengals’ defense is struggling

There’s not much wrong with the Cincinnati offense. There’s not much right with the Cincinnati defense.

And the Bengals’ defense knows it. The unit held a players-only meeting on Wednesday.

Cornerback Mike Hilton addressed the group. He later addressed the media.

“I know we’ve been playing like shit for real, honestly,” Hilton said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “And we know we have to turn around for us to have a chance to make this run, but that’s the thing about this game. You all have another opportunity to go out there and prove yourself.”

The 1-4 Bengals gave up 41 points in a Week 5 loss to the Bengals, and 38 in a Week 3 loss to the Commanders.

“We have to hold up our end of the bargain,” Hilton said. "[Our] offense is rolling, but we have to do our part. A play here, a play there. Our record [could] be 4-1, but we’re 1-4 and we got to climb out [of] this hole.”

They can do it, starting Sunday night against the Bengals.