Mike Hilton to sign with Colts

The Colts are making a veteran addition to their cornerback corps.

According to multiple reports, they will sign Mike Hilton as a free agent. He spent the summer with the Dolphins, but was released as they cut their roster to 53 players in August.

The move comes a day after the Colts saw Kenny Moore leave their 41-20 win over the Titans with a calf injury. Moore returned an interception for a touchdown on the Titans’ third offensive play, but got hurt later in the game and did not return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Moore is expected to miss a couple of weeks and that Hilton will initially join the practice squad in Indianapolis.

Hilton spent the last four seasons with the Bengals and he played for Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo during his time in Cincinnati. That should help make for a speedy transition to his new team.

Hilton had 73 tackles and an interception last season. He has 520 tackles, 13 interceptions, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries over an eight-year career that began in Pittsburgh.