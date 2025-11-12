Mike Kafka confirms Jameis Winston is Giants’ QB1 until Jaxson Dart is cleared

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka has made his first big decision.

Kafka opened his Wednesday press conference by confirming reports that he had made a change to the team’s quarterback depth chart. Jameis Winston has passed Russell Wilson and will be the team’s No. 1 quarterback until Jaxson Dart is cleared through the league’s concussion protocol.

Wilson opened the season as the starter and gave way to Dart after three games. He appeared in two games while Dart was being evaluated for concussions and handled the final quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Bears after Dart was ruled out.

Winston signed with the Giants this offseason and has not appeared in any regular season games. He started seven games for the Browns last season and will prepare to face the Packers at practice this week.