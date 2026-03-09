 Skip navigation
Dolphins announce they will release Tua Tagovailoa

  
Published March 9, 2026 08:24 AM

Tua Tagovailoa’s time with the Dolphins is up.

The Dolphins announced on Monday morning that they have informed Tagovailoa that they will release him at the start of the new league year on Wednesday. Waiting to make the move until then allows the Dolphins to designate the quarterback as a post-June 1 cut and spread his remaining cap hit out over the next two seasons.

That remaining cap hit will be significant as it will put $99 million in dead money on the Dolphins’ cap. They will also be on the hook for Tagovailoa’s fully guaranteed $54 million salary for the 2026 season.

“As we move forward, we will be focused on infusing competition across the roster and establishing a strong foundation for this team as we work towards building a sustained winner,” General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

One of the first steps of that process will be finding a new quarterback to run the offense while Tagovailoa tries to find a place to revive a career that flagged in Miami over the last couple of seasons.