Mike Macdonald: 11-1 road record a cool stat, but it’s not about me

Sunday night’s win in Washington put Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald in select company.

The Seahawks have won 11 of their 12 road games since Macdonald joined the team and only two other coaches — Sean McVay and George Seifert — have had that kind of success away from home to kick off their tenures. On Monday, Macdonald said that credit for the team’s uncommon success on road trips should not all go to him.

“It’s a cool stat,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “I’m worried about where we’re going to go from here. It’s cool that we’ve done it, but as a head coach, you probably get too much credit, too much blame. This is a team operation when we go on the road. When we got here, it was, ‘Okay, how is it?’ Because the team had success on the road before I was here. So, I was curious, ‘Hey, what are the things that we were doing prior?’ A lot of that stuff we’ve kept, that we felt were aligned with how we wanted to operate. I had experience from one place of how we did it in Baltimore. So, that was probably the blueprint of everything we did initially. Then you start, okay, well, what’s best for the Seahawks? Going east is way different than going west, you’re learning that. We’ve got a lot of firepower behind the scenes making these things happen as well, and those people deserve a lot of credit.”

The flip side of Macdonald’s stellar road record is that Seattle has only gone 5-8 at home since the start of last season. They’re 2-2 so far this year, which is a step in the right direction and holding serve at home against the Cardinals in Week 10 will have them positioned to make a play for the division lead in Los Angeles against the Rams in Week 11.