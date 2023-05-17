Mike Macdonald: David Ojabo “looks great” with a full year in the program

Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo’s rookie year was marred by the torn Achilles he suffered while working out ahead of the draft and he was only able to make three appearances at the end of the season because of how much rehab work he had to do for the injury.

Ojabo was around the team while working his way back into playing shape, however, and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday that he believes that having a “full year in the program” was a great benefit to the 2022 second-round pick.

“He looks great ,” Macdonald said. “I feel like he’s put on some good weight and looks stronger. Looks fast right now. I think, more than anything, mentally he’s in a great spot as well. You’re gonna see a lot of confidence from him throughout the process, it’s great to see him in good spirits.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in March that the team will be counting on Ojabo and Odafe Oweh stepping up as pass rushers this season. Macdonald’s comments suggest the team likes the way Ojabo is approaching that task.