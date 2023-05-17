 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Macdonald: David Ojabo “looks great” with a full year in the program

  
Published May 17, 2023 07:30 AM

Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo’s rookie year was marred by the torn Achilles he suffered while working out ahead of the draft and he was only able to make three appearances at the end of the season because of how much rehab work he had to do for the injury.

Ojabo was around the team while working his way back into playing shape, however, and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday that he believes that having a “full year in the program” was a great benefit to the 2022 second-round pick.
“He looks great ,” Macdonald said. “I feel like he’s put on some good weight and looks stronger. Looks fast right now. I think, more than anything, mentally he’s in a great spot as well. You’re gonna see a lot of confidence from him throughout the process, it’s great to see him in good spirits.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in March that the team will be counting on Ojabo and Odafe Oweh stepping up as pass rushers this season. Macdonald’s comments suggest the team likes the way Ojabo is approaching that task.