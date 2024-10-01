Mike Macdonald: Monday night shows we aren’t team we need to be

The Seahawks opened the season with three straight wins, but their winning streak came crashing to a halt in Detroit on Monday night.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn’t throw an incompletion and the Seahawks could never climb out of an early hole on their way to a 42-29 loss. In his postgame press conference, Macdonald said players “fought the heck out of that game” and found some other positives about the performance, but the coach’s biggest takeaway was that the team isn’t where it needs to be if they are going to compete with the top teams in the NFC.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a litmus test, it just shows us we’re not the team that we need to be at this point,” Macdonald said. “I mean, that’s just — that’s what it is. Just wasn’t good enough. They did what they did to win the game, they did a great job, they had a great plan, and we came up short. So, it’s, how do we move forward right now as a football team and take the next step because we’ve got a short week coming up and there’s urgency — I mean, there’s always an urgency, but we’ve got to go to work here over the next few days and make this right.”

The schedule is favorable to a Seahawks rebound as they’ll be at home against the Giants in Week Five, but Monday night’s loss and the lessons about the things the Seahawks need to do to get on the Lions’ level will linger even if they beat their NFC East foes.