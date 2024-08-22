 Skip navigation
Mike Macdonald on trade for Michael Barrett: He’s got a great opportunity

  
Published August 22, 2024 07:53 PM

The Seahawks sent cornerback Michael Jackson to Carolina for rookie linebacker Michael Barrett. Barrett played at Michigan, spending 2021 playing for Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald when Macdonald was the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator.

Guys in Carolina spoke highly of him,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team website. “Mike was very productive at Michigan obviously. We had a chance to evaluate him coming out [of college]. He was playing two years after we left to go back to Baltimore. Just excited to have him in here, and he’s got a great opportunity to come compete and earn himself a spot here for hopefully a while.”

Macdonald said Barrett could play in Saturday’s preseason game.

The Panthers made Barrett a seventh-round pick this spring. He spent the past six years at Michigan, where he totaled 115 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.