Mike McCarthy: Micah Parsons looks great, he hasn’t missed anything

Micah Parsons has not been at Cowboys organized team activities this week, but he hasn’t been a stranger to the team this offseason.

During a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Parsons was at the team’s facility last week and that he expects Parsons to be with the team for next week’s OTAs. McCarthy also said that Parson’s absences have not put him behind when it comes to preparations for the 2024 season.

“Micah has been in and out. Spent a lot of time with him Friday. He looks great. He’s in excellent shape. He hasn’t missed anything,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Parsons is in line for a new contract, but said this week that his absence from workouts has not been related to that situation. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott are also up for new deals and the general feeling about the Cowboys’ approach to this offseason would likely improve if they can get those contracts done.