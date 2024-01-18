Mike McCarthy on entering final year of contract: I’m very confident where I am

We found out on Wednesday night that Mike McCarthy will be back as the Cowboys head coach for the 2024 season and McCarthy discussed his return to the team at a press conference on Thursday.

One of the first questions that McCarthy faced while up at the podium had to do with his contract. McCarthy is entering the final year of his deal and he was asked about his comfort level going into the year without an extension that secures his future beyond the coming season.

“I’ve never talked about players’ contracts, coaches’ contracts. I’m not going to start today,” McCarthy said. “I will say I’m very confident in the direction. I like where we are moving forward, I’m very confident where I am.”

McCarthy said later in the press conference that he’s confident that the Cowboys have built a championship program and know “how to win and we will get over that threshold.”

It’s generally unusual for teams to have coaches working in the final year of their contract, but the Cowboys did it twice with McCarthy’s predecessor Jason Garrett. Garrett got an extension once and he was let go the second time, so McCarthy may have to prove himself correct for his stay in Dallas beyond next season.