Mike McCarthy on interest in Daniel Jones: We’re focused on guys we have here

Daniel Jones is on his way to the open market, but the former Giants quarterback probably won’t be headed to Dallas next.

The Giants will release Jones on Friday and he’s expected to clear waivers, which will make him a free agent able to sign with any team. At a Friday press conference, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the possibility of adding Jones to a quarterback room with Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.

If the Cowboys did make a move next week, it would come ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Giants. McCarthy said he has “never really been in the business of looking at players based off the team they are released from” and that he plans to keep moving forward with the players already on hand.

“He was a prospect I really liked coming out, but we kind of have our head down right now and really focused on working with the guys we have here,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Teams interested in Jones will fall into one of two camps. Some, like the Cowboys, might want him to play in the near future while others could see him as an upgrade to their current backup situation. Next week should bring more clarity about what kind of market exists for the quarterback.