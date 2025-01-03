 Skip navigation
Mike McCarthy on this possibly being his final Cowboys’ home game: I’m definitely aware

  
Published January 2, 2025 07:52 PM

Coach Mike McCarthy isn’t ready to discuss his future, but he is willing to acknowledge the obvious.

Sunday could be his final game with the Cowboys.

“I’ll be honest with you: I go to the stadium much earlier this time in my career than I used to,” McCarthy said Thursday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I won a Super Bowl in that home locker room at AT&T Stadium. So, I have a very strong emotional attachment that it hits me every time I walk in there and every time I walk out. So, yeah, I’m definitely aware of it.

“I know you got [defensive coordinator Mike] Zimmer up here. You’re not getting me today. I’m not thinking about it right now, but, yeah, I’m definitely in tune with that.”

Zimmer became emotional earlier this week in what also might be his final season with the Cowboys. He held back tears in talking about his son, Adam, a former NFL assistant who died in 2022.

The Cowboys’ entire coaching staff is in the final year of their contracts, so McCarthy, and the others, will become free agents. McCarthy should have options, but it is unknown whether the Cowboys want him to return and whether he wants to return.

He is 49-34 in five seasons in Dallas, with a 1-3 postseason record.