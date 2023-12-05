Mike McCarthy sees “excellent opportunity” in “playoff-type games” in December

The Cowboys closed out November with a win over the Seahawks that moved their record to 9-3 and that has them in strong playoff position heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

That stretch kicks off with this Sunday’s home game against the Eagles and Philly’s loss to the 49ers means that the Cowboys can position themselves for a run at the NFC East crown with a win. McCarthy said on Monday that he doesn’t “think you have to say anything more on that” and referenced upcoming games against the Bills, Dolphins, and Lions when discussing all that the Cowboys have in front of them this month.

“I really do like the stretch that we’re getting ready to be on,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “When you look at the teams that we’re getting ready to line up against and, obviously, Philadelphia is all that matters right now — this is an excellent opportunity for us to play in playoff-type games without playoff consequences. I think that serves us very well because December football is something I’ve personally always enjoyed, and I think it’s a great indication of where you are as a team and what you need to do to get into the playoffs, and to be ready for the playoffs. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Cowboys are averaging 42 points a game over their current four-game winning streak and continuing to produce at that kind of level over the upcoming string of games would have them looking quite strong heading into the postseason.