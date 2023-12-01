Mike McDaniel: De’Von Achane will play in Week 13 vs. Commanders

The Dolphins will have one of their key offensive weapons back for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Friday press conference that De’Von Achane will be back to play in Week 13.

Achane came off of injured reserve to play in the Week 11 contest against the Raiders but had to exit after aggravating his knee injury. The Dolphins kept him sidelined for last week’s win over the Jets but now he’ll be back to play against Washington.

He’s been listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Achane has been sensational when he’s played full games. He’s recorded 461 yards rushing with five touchdowns, averaging a ridiculous 11.8 yards per carry. He’s also caught 10 passes for 71 yards with two TDs.

The rest of Miami’s injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.