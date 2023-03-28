Mike McDaniel: Dolphins “absolutely” are not pursuing Lamar Jackson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McDaniel: Dolphins “absolutely” are not pursuing Lamar Jackson

  
Published March 28, 2023 02:16 AM
nbc_csu_lamartrade_230327
March 27, 2023 12:04 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms react to Lamar Jackson's trade request and discuss where the former MVP and the Ravens go from here.

At times over the past two years, speculation has gurgled regarding the possibility that quarterback Lamar Jackson would like to leave the Ravens and join his hometown Dolphins. Now that we know Jackson has asked the Ravens to trade him, half of that equation is in place.

The other half will not be.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made it clear that Miami won’t make a play for Jackson.

Asked whether the recent exercise of Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option takes the team out of the mix for Lamar or other starting quarterbacks, McDaniel said, “Absolutely.”

That’s why you pick up a fifth-year option ,” McDaniel said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “That’s why you, that’s how you do it. That’s why you pick the option up as soon as you know you’re going to. So to, to kind of as opposed to speaking, having an action speak, to really squash any of that an unnecessary direction or chatter.”

That sounds familiar .

The Dolphins were prevented from negotiating with Jackson before the 2023 draft, because they don’t have a first-round pick in the upcoming selection process. After the draft, the Dolphins would (in theory) be able to speak to Jackson, as long as they still have first-round picks in 2024 and 2025.

If the Ravens are willing to trade Jackson, the Dolphins could have gotten involved. And it could have been as simple as, say, sending Tua to Baltimore plus other players and/or picks. McDaniel made it clear that’s just not happening.