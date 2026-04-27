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Vikings exercise Jordan Addison’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 27, 2026 01:15 PM

The Vikings have officially locked up Jordan Addison for the 2027 season.

Minnesota announced on Monday that the club has exercised Addison’s fifth-year option, putting him under contract for another year.

Addison is now set to make $18 million guaranteed in the final year of his rookie deal.

The No. 23 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Addison has been productive in each of his three seasons, playing alongside one of the league’s top receivers in Justin Jefferson. In 2025, Addison caught 42 passes for 610 yards with three touchdowns in 14 games.

In all, Addison has tallied 175 receptions for 2,396 yards with 22 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 103 yards with two TDs.

Addison is extension eligible, having completed his third season. The fifth-year option could be a starting point for negotiations on a long-term deal.