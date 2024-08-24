Mike McDaniel isn’t “nervous” about Odell Beckham Jr.'s lingering presence on PUP list

With the preseason over (for the Dolphins) and 15 days to go until Week 1, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Mike McDaniel isn’t concerned about that. Yet.

“I’m hopeful about a lot of things, again I’m not nervous about it,” McDaniel told reporters after the preseason finale. “You hope, but you have to listen to people’s bodies and be very communicative. I know he’s feeling very optimistic about how things are developing, but you just take it one day at a time. Like I said before, I’m not at a position of nervousness because of the way he’s been involved. He’s found a way to be a leader of sorts without playing, that’s tough to do but his mindset is right, so I feel good about that.”

The next major question for Beckham will be resolved in three days, when he is either moved to the active, 53-man roster or left on PUP to start the season.

The PUP designation implies that he suffered some sort of injury during offseason workouts or otherwise in the building; he would be on the Non-Football Injury list if it happened away from the team.

Beckham has a one-year, $3 million deal in Miami. It’s a steep drop from his one-year, $15 million contract in Baltimore from 2023. He can make more than $5 million more based on in-season production.