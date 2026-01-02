 Skip navigation
Josh Allen has no injury designation after limited practice Friday

  
Published January 2, 2026 03:01 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (foot) returned to practice on Friday, getting in limited work.

Coach Sean McDermott said earlier in the day that Allen is “good to go” for Sunday’s game against the Jets. The injury report confirmed that, as he does not have a designation.

It is unclear how much Allen will play.

The Bills ruled out linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) for Sunday.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring) returned to limited work and is questionable to play. Tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) also are questionable.