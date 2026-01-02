 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
Are Panthers 'better football team' than Bucs?
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Vikings confirm J.J. McCarthy will start in Week 18

  
Published January 2, 2026 03:04 PM

Signs have pointed to quarterback J.J. McCarthy returning to the starting lineup all week and it became official on Friday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Friday that McCarthy will get the start against the Packers on Sunday. McCarthy missed Week 17 with a hairline fracture in his right hand.

Sunday’s game will be McCarthy’s 10th start of the season. He also missed time with an ankle injury and a concussion.

The Vikings ruled out tight end Gavin Bartholomew (back), tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (hip), and wide receiver Myles Price (ankle). Cornerback Dwight McGlothern (hip) is listed as questionable.