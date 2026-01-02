Vikings confirm J.J. McCarthy will start in Week 18

Signs have pointed to quarterback J.J. McCarthy returning to the starting lineup all week and it became official on Friday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Friday that McCarthy will get the start against the Packers on Sunday. McCarthy missed Week 17 with a hairline fracture in his right hand.

Sunday’s game will be McCarthy’s 10th start of the season. He also missed time with an ankle injury and a concussion.

The Vikings ruled out tight end Gavin Bartholomew (back), tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (hip), and wide receiver Myles Price (ankle). Cornerback Dwight McGlothern (hip) is listed as questionable.