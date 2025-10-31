Mike McDaniel on booing fans: We have to give them something to cheer

The Dolphins had their best day of the season in Atlanta in Week 8, but there was no carryover from their 34-10 win over the Falcons to Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

Instead of Tua Tagovailoa throwing four touchdown passes, it was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson lighting things up and the Dolphins were back to making the kind of errors that have been commonplace during their 2-7 start to the season. Those mistakes included a false start on a fourth-and-1 in the first quarter that led the team to change plans and try a 35-yard field goal.

Riley Patterson missed the kick and the Ravens went up 14-3 a short time later. They would go on to win 28-6 and many of the Dolphins fans that stuck around through the end could be heard booing the home team over the course of their latest loss. When the game was over, head coach Mike McDaniel lamented his team’s inability to handle the “controllable” elements of the game and said he couldn’t blame fans for having that reaction.

“Personally, you want to dictate the terms,” McDaniel said. “You want to fix stuff, and, yeah, it sucks. That sucks. All of that does. I think it’s a pretty consistent formula of fans enjoy winning. Our expectation is that we have to do the work and do the right things for fans to enjoy the experience, and, unfortunately, we didn’t do that tonight, so we’ve got to get back to work to give them something to cheer about.”

Cameras caught Dolphins fans wearing popcorn buckets on their heads in a twist on the old paper bags that used to pop up in the stands of losing teams and there’s no legitimate reason to think or hope things are going to get any better for the team this season. That’s led to speculation that McDaniel may not have to worry about fan reaction much longer, but he’s still the one hearing the jeers for now.