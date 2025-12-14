Derrick Henry is two rushing touchdowns away from his seventh 12-TD season

If there was any doubt (and there shouldn’t be) that Derrick Henry’s football journey will conclude with a bust in Canton, here’s another reason to requisition the bronze for it.

With 10 rushing touchdowns this season, Henry needs only two more in the final four games for his seventh 12-touchdown season.

Of all the great running backs who have ever played the sport, only one has had seven seasons of twelve or more rushing touchdowns: Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

Henry is also 291 rushing yards away from leaping Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett for No. 10 on the all-time list, at 12,739 yards. Depending on how long Henry keeps playing, he could still pass Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (13,259), Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis (13,662), Tomlinson (13,684), and Hall of Famer Curtis Martin (14,101).

Henry needs another 2,471 rushing yards to crash the all-time top five, passing Adrian Peterson at 14,918. It’s a prospect that really isn’t that crazy, given that Henry keeps going strong even as his 32nd birthday is just three weeks away.