 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derrick Henry is two rushing touchdowns away from his seventh 12-TD season

  
Published December 14, 2025 10:57 AM

If there was any doubt (and there shouldn’t be) that Derrick Henry’s football journey will conclude with a bust in Canton, here’s another reason to requisition the bronze for it.

With 10 rushing touchdowns this season, Henry needs only two more in the final four games for his seventh 12-touchdown season.

Of all the great running backs who have ever played the sport, only one has had seven seasons of twelve or more rushing touchdowns: Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

Henry is also 291 rushing yards away from leaping Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett for No. 10 on the all-time list, at 12,739 yards. Depending on how long Henry keeps playing, he could still pass Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (13,259), Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis (13,662), Tomlinson (13,684), and Hall of Famer Curtis Martin (14,101).

Henry needs another 2,471 rushing yards to crash the all-time top five, passing Adrian Peterson at 14,918. It’s a prospect that really isn’t that crazy, given that Henry keeps going strong even as his 32nd birthday is just three weeks away.