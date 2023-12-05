Mike McDaniel on Dolphins as AFC No. 1 seed today: “Call me when it’s a 13-game season”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel isn’t interested in what would happen if the playoffs started today.

As of this moment, the Dolphins are the No. 1 sed in the NFL playoff picture. But when asked how it feels to be atop the AFC through 13 games, McDaniel scoffed.

“Call me when it’s a 13-game season,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel is right not to count anything today. At 9-3, the Dolphins haven’t earned anything yet.

But the path is clear: Win out, and the Dolphins are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, with a bye week and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Four of the Dolphins’ final five games are at home, which means it’s possible that they could only go on the road once between now and the Super Bowl. That once? New Year’s Eve at Baltimore. Win that one, and the Dolphins are in great shape to have the No. 1 seed not just through 13 games, but through 17 games.