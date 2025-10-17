Mike McDaniel: Our job is to make Dillon Gabriel look like a rookie

Rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel will be making his third start for the Browns at quarterback on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Gabriel has been OK in his two starts, though he arguably doesn’t have much help around him. But as Mike McDaniel put it during his Friday press conference, Miami wants to make sure Gabriel doesn’t get comfortable.

“He looks like he should be in there,” McDaniel said of Gabriel. “I think that’s an important thing to note, is that to look the part of a starting quarterback in the National Football League is extremely difficult — and even more so if you’re a rookie. I think I look at it through the lens of, he shows us what he’s capable of and certainly makes some very accurate throws to windows.

“The team facing him — for us this week — our job is to make him look like a rookie. What does that mean? That means 11 convicted players playing together and making it hard on him. But, don’t get it twisted, just because he’s a rookie doesn’t mean he can’t spin the ball, see the field, and take advantage of opportunities that you give him. So, the main thing to me is don’t allow him to get comfortable and find a new level of success at this level. He’s already shown the ability to distribute the ball and do so accurately, and on schedule, and on time. So, you have to disrupt him early and often.”

In his two starts, Gabriel has completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 411 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also taken eight sacks