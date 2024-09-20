 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel “pessimistic” about Raheem Mostert playing Sunday

  
Published September 20, 2024 11:35 AM

The Dolphins don’t think they’ll get running back Raheem Mostert back in the lineup this weekend.

Mostert missed last Thursday’s loss to the Bills with a chest injury, but he’s been able to practice this week on a limited basis so there was some hope that he’d be able to go against the Seahawks. Head coach Mike McDaniel said at his Friday press conference that he’s “pessimistic” about having Mostert in the lineup, however.

De’Von Achane, Jeff Wilson, and Jaylen Wright are the other backs in Miami.

McDaniel also said wide receiver Grant DuBose is out with a shoulder injury, but said left tackle Terron Armstead is on track to play despite a shoulder injury.