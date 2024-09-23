Mike McDaniel: Skylar Thompson has “pretty painful” rib injury

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson was knocked out of Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the Seahawks in the third quarter with what head coach Mike McDaniel called a “pretty painful” rib injury.

Thompson looked shaken up after a Tyrel Dodson sack earlier in the third quarter, but ultimately left after being hit by Dre’Mont Jones while completing a pass on the next series. McDaniel said at his press conference that Thompson lobbied to remain in the game, but that the pain was ultimately too much.

McDaniel said that the team will get more information about the injury on Monday and said it was a tough day all around with Thompson and Tim Boyle handling the quarterback duties.

“Unfortunate, but such is the nature of the National Football League,” McDaniel said. “I’m not looking for excuses, I don’t think anyone in the locker room is. It’s tough, but the National Football League’s tough.”

McDaniel said he feels he needs to do a better job preparing the team’s quarterbacks with Tua Tagovailoa out for at least the next three games with a concussion. He said the offense is “an extension of me” and said it’s on him to make sure the unit is more productive against the Titans in Week Four.