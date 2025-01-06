Mike McDaniel suggests Tyreek Hill removed himself from Sunday’s game

It wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the last time a high-profile receiver refused to play in a game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, nearly three years ago to the day. It might lead to the same result.

Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the 32-20 loss to Jets that receiver Tyreek Hill declined to enter the game despite being able to play.

“I was informed that he was unavailable right before a drive,” McDaniel said. “I was not informed that it was a new injury, and I think at that point of time my focus was on the players and I didn’t take the time to go and try and figure out more into that. There were guys on the field that were competing, and we were trying to win a game, so my focus was there.”

Did Hill pull himself from the game?

“I was informed he wasn’t available, and I didn’t really have the time to dig more into that and we’ll see what comes of that after watching the tape and talking to coaches and the training staff,” McDaniel said.

How did he find out?

“It was discussed by the coaching staff on the headset and the play clock was running, so I moved on and called plays for people that were out there,” McDaniel said.

Hil was separately asked about the situation. He said he has been “dealing with a little issue” all season, and “coach kind of pulled me out,” , via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald.

Hill seemed to backtrack when asked whether he was specifically removed by McDaniel because of the wrist.

“Just one of those issues, man, that like you know, you look up at the scoreboard, Chiefs are down [to the Broncos] and it’s like, OK,” Hill said.

So, in other words, it sounds like he removed himself. Coupled with the fact that he also said he’d like to move on from the Dolphins, he just might get his wish.