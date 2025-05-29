Mike McDaniel: Tyreek Hill is going above and beyond while recovering from wrist surgery

Despite talk as last season came to an end that Tyreek Hill was unhappy in Miami, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says Hill has done everything asked of him and more in the offseason.

McDaniel said at the Dolphins’ Organized Team Activities that Hill timed his wrist surgery so that he’d be ready to return when the Dolphins need him, and that Hill is doing everything he can during voluntary practices now, even though his wrist isn’t fully healed.

“Tyreek’s done a great job of being proactive with when he got the surgery done and making sure he is able to do as much as he can with the team, which has very much included his daily participation in how he attacks all of our strength program,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said Hill is running routes in practice but that the Dolphins are holding off on having him catch passes until there are no concerns about his wrist or his ability to fully use his hand.

“Then he’ll start catching the ball,” McDaniel said. “But he’s been participating above and beyond. Whatever he can do, he has been doing.”

For much of his career, Hill has been among the NFL’s best wide receivers, and a year ago his fellow players voted him the single best player in the NFL in a poll conducted for NFL Media. But his injury-plagued 2024 season was a disappointment. McDaniel knows nothing is more important to his team in 2025 than getting Hill back on track.