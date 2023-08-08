Mike McGlinchey leaves Broncos practice with injury

One of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Broncos left Tuesday’s practice early because of an injury.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey was injured during team drills and reporters at the session noted that he was limping as he made his way off the field. McGlinchey then returned to the locker room under his own power for further evaluation.

The Broncos signed McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract this offseason. He started all 69 regular season games and six postseason games he played for the 49ers after being drafted ninth overall in 2018.

McGlinchey’s status will likely come up during head coach Sean Payton’s press conference and the Broncos will be hoping for good news about his health.