 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin: A little less rust for Russell Wilson, not surprised by his capabilities

  
Published October 29, 2024 06:48 AM

The Steelers were 4-2 with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback, so there was some risk to the team’s decision to switch to Russell Wilson before their Week Seven game against the Jets

After two games, it’s hard to imagine anyone is questioning head coach Mike Tomlin’s choice. The Steelers posted a season-high 409 yards in beating the Jets in Wilson’s first start and they beat that with 426 yards in Monday night’s 26-18 win over the Giants. The team has made nine passing plays of more than 20 yards in the two wins and they’ve scored 63 points after averaging 20.7 points per game in the first six weeks.

Wilson was 20-of-28 for 278 yards against the Giants and the Steelers posted 167 yards on the ground as the upgraded passing game has made life more difficult for defenses across the board. After the win, Tomlin said he thought Wilson looked far removed from his long layoff to start the season.

“I just thought he didn’t need to warm up to it,” Tomlin said at his press conference. “A little less rust than the week before, but I’m not surprised by his capabilities.”

Wilson’s two seasons in Denver created some doubt about those capabilities, but his first two games in Pittsburgh have been a lot more promising.