Mike Tomlin calls Russell Wilson “day to day” with calf injury

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was a surprise non-participant in practice today after waking up with tightness in his calf.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin described Wilson as “day to day” with the calf injury.

Tomlin added that Wilson wanted to practice but that Tomlin decided not to risk letting Wilson aggravate the injury.

Justin Fields ran the first-string offense while Wilson sat out. Wilson watched from the sideline.

Wilson has been viewed as the likely starter since he arrived in Pittsburgh at the start of the offseason, and Tomlin said yesterday that nothing has changed on that front.