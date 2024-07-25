 Skip navigation
Belichick passed up 'any job he wanted' with 49ers
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Joey Bosa: It's been a "pretty intense" OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Tomlin calls Russell Wilson “day to day” with calf injury

  
Published July 25, 2024 01:08 PM

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was a surprise non-participant in practice today after waking up with tightness in his calf.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin described Wilson as “day to day” with the calf injury.

Tomlin added that Wilson wanted to practice but that Tomlin decided not to risk letting Wilson aggravate the injury.

Justin Fields ran the first-string offense while Wilson sat out. Wilson watched from the sideline.

Wilson has been viewed as the likely starter since he arrived in Pittsburgh at the start of the offseason, and Tomlin said yesterday that nothing has changed on that front.