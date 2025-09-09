Mike Tomlin: “Common sense” says Seahawks game means more to DK Metcalf

In Week 1, the Steelers paid a visit to quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ old team and came away with a win.

In Week 2, they’ll be in Pittsburgh playing receiver DK Metcalf’s old team in their home opener.

A Seahawks second-round pick in 2019, Metcalf played his first six seasons with the club, catching 438 passes for 6,407 yards with 48 touchdowns.

Is Sunday’s contest going to have extra significance for Metcalf?

“I haven’t talked to him about it whatsoever,” head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference. “I don’t know that I’ve seen him since we got off the airplane, got back here, in a one-on-one-like capacity.

“But common sense would tell you that it certainly does. They drafted him. He played there a number of years. Whether or not he will acknowledge it is up to him.”

Metcalf caught four passes for 83 yards in Pittsburgh’s Week 1 win over New York. If the Steelers win on Sunday, perhaps Metcalf will also be proud to beat everyone associated with the Seahawks.