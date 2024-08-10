 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin: Fumbles negated good things Justin Fields did

  
Published August 10, 2024 08:06 AM

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields and center Nate Herbig have been working together throughout training camp, but it didn’t look that way when they took the field for Friday night’s preseason opener.

Fields and Herbig botched two snaps in the team’s first seven offensive plays against the Texans. They didn’t lose either fumble, but they cost the Steelers chances to run plays and head coach Mike Tomlin said that they mitigated any positives he saw from Fields in his three series of work.

“I thought he did some nice things,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “But obviously he was a component of the C-Q exchange, and from my perspective that’s dual responsibility on the center and the quarterback. It negated a lot of good things going on in those first couple of drives.”

Fields was 5-of-6 for 67 yards and he ran three times for two yards while also taking two snaps and failing to lead the Steelers to points before exiting the game. Russell Wilson’s return from a calf injury has been progressing and full participation would mean a move back to the second team for Fields in the near future.