Mike Tomlin: I’m certainly expecting Cam Heyward to play against the Jets

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward refused to practice in training camp as he sought a new contract, but coach Mike Tomlin said today that he has no concerns about Heyward’s availability for Sunday against the Jets.

Tomlin said he’s fine with the 36-year-old Heyward not getting much work at the Steelers’ training camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, as long as he’s good to go when the season starts.

“I’m certainly expecting Cam to play,” Tomlin said. “Cam doesn’t play a lot in team development over the last several years. My job is to get him in and out of Latrobe, and I’ve done my job. And so, there are no reservations about his participation or his readiness. I’m sure he’s champing at the bit.”

Still, Heyward did not get the contract he was seeking, and that could affect his feelings toward the Steelers, the only team he has played for in his 15-year career. Asked about Heyward’s mental state, Tomlin answered, “I’ll let him speak for himself in that regard.”

Heyward is under contract with the Steelers through the 2026 season.