Mike Tomlin: Jalen Ramsey exactly what we hoped he would be

It looked like the Steelers were going to have to play without cornerback Jalen Ramsey for most of last week, but Ramsey’s hamstring was feeling well enough for him to practice on Friday and he was in the lineup against the Browns on Sunday.

Ramsey showed that he belonged there by coming up with two sacks of Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the 23-9 Steelers win. Ramsey also had six tackles and quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game that the cornerback “showed all of us the kind of guy that he is by going out there and playing today.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin was similarly impressed by what Ramsey pulled off after battling an injury.

“We certainly wanted to make sure that he could impact the game,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I cannot say enough about Jalen Ramsey. This guy plays outside corner, he plays nickel, he plays free safety. He is exactly what we hoped he would be and certainly he was significant today.”

It was the first multi-sack game of Ramsey’s career and he said he is “going to probably tell my kids about” doing it in a game that also featured Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. His play helped push the Steelers to 5-1 on the season and that raises the likelihood that he’ll get a chance to add some more playoff highlights to his reel before the year is out.